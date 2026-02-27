Takaichi Vows to Seek Tax Cut Consensus by Summer

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said Friday that she plans to obtain a consensus on a planned consumption tax exemption for food by this summer and submit related legislation to an extraordinary session of parliament seen to be convened in autumn.

"It would be reckless to submit a bill now using our majority strength," Takaichi said in a meeting of the Budget Committee of the House of Representatives, the lower parliamentary chamber. "We do not expect food prices to fall drastically, so I ask you to share your wisdom."

Takaichi's ruling Liberal Democratic Party had pledged in the Feb. 8 general election to lower the consumption tax on food to zero for two years. The government has launched a new national council to discuss the proposal. The LDP won more than two-thirds of the 465 Lower House seats in the general election.

Elsewhere in the Budget Committee meeting, the prime minister argued that Japan's Imperial succession should be limited to male heirs from the Imperial Family's paternal line.

"An expert panel report said that it is appropriate to limit (heirs) to men in the paternal line, and I respect this report," Takaichi said. "The Imperial throne has never been inherited by people from the maternal line."

