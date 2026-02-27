Ex-Yokozuna Terunofuji Used Violence against Wrestler

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Feb. 27 (Jiji Press)--Former yokozuna sumo grand champion Terunofuji, now stablemaster Isegahama, used violence against Hakunofuji, a stable wrestler in the makuuchi top division of professional sumo wrestling, it was learned Friday.

The 34-year-old stablemaster, whose real name is Seizan Suginomori, told reporters Friday in the western Japan city of Osaka that he has told the Japan Sumo Association of the problem. "If I say anything now, it will only be an excuse," he added.

Isegahama, originally from Mongolia, has already been interviewed by the association, whose compliance committee will present a punishment plan. Board members of the association will discuss the plan later.

Hakunofuji previously belonged to the Miyagino stable headed by former yokozuna Hakuho, who left the association in June last year after being accused of failing to prevent a junior's violent actions.

The stable was closed later, leading to the transfers of Hakunofuji and fellow wrestlers to the Isegahama stable. Hakunofuji changed his ring name from Hakuoho this year.

