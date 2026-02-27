Frozen Green Soybeans Subject to Recall in Japan over Pesticide

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 27 (Jiji Press)--A total of 33,576 bags of frozen "edamame" green soybeans are subject to recall in Japan as pesticide exceeding the safety standard was detected, food maker Nissui Corp. said Friday.

There has been no report of health problems linked to the beans, whose country of origin is China, the company said.

Edamame beans used in the product contained larger amounts of pesticide than the standard under the food sanitation law, probably because they were exposed to agrochemicals from a neighboring farm in China managed by another company, while being stored after harvesting.

Nissui apologized for the recall and vowed to enhance its quality management system to prevent any recurrence.

The recall affects frozen edamame bags with best-before dates of April 19 and 20, 2027.

