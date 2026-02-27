Takaichi Aims to Submit Consumption Tax Bill in Autumn

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Friday expressed a wish to obtain a consensus on a planned two-year consumption tax exemption for food by summer and submit related legislation to an extraordinary parliamentary session expected for autumn.

Takaichi also said she will ask the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and Komeito to join what she calls a "national" council set up mainly to discuss a consumption tax cut and a refundable tax credit system.

"If a consensus is formed by this summer, I'd like to submit legislation to an extraordinary Diet session. I want to proceed as quickly as possible," Takaichi told the Budget Committee of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber.

"We don't expect food prices to fall drastically, so I ask you to share your wisdom," Takaichi said in response to a question from Junya Ogawa, leader of the Centrist Reform Alliance, created by CDP and Komeito lawmakers of the Lower House.

Takaichi said she had already asked the centrist party to join the council, adding that she would approach the CDP and Komeito separately because they are distinct parties. The possibility cannot be denied that the proposed consumption tax exemption might start in fiscal 2026 depending on the course of discussions, she stated.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]