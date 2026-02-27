Japan to Use ODA for Economic Security

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 27 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to use its official development assistance to enhance economic security, a draft proposal showed Friday.

The ODA will be used to address economic security concerns, including securing energy supplies and critical minerals, according to the draft of the 2025 white paper on development cooperation.

The draft also calls for strengthening relations with members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

The draft was approved at a joint meeting of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's Foreign Affairs Division and other groups.

Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi will report the draft at a cabinet meeting shortly.

