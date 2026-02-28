Takaichi Backs Male-Only Imperial Succession

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 27 (Jiji Press)--Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said Friday she believes that it is appropriate to limit Japan's Imperial succession to male heirs from the Imperial Family's paternal line.

The prime minister made the remark at a parliamentary meeting, citing a report compiled by experts in 2021 that proposed measures to ensure the number of Imperial Family members, separately from eligibility for succession to the Imperial Throne.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara told a press conference the report said that those eligible for adoption into the Imperial Family are limited to men from the paternal line, defending Takaichi's remark.

The revision of the Imperial Household Law for the stable Imperial succession "should be based on the premise that male heirs from the Imperial Family's paternal line must ascend to the throne," Takayuki Kobayashi, policy chief of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, said during the meeting of the Budget Committee of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament.

"It is a historical fact that the country has had female Emperors from the paternal line in the past," Takaichi said, adding that "it would be disrespectful to deny the fact."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]