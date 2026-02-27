Newsfrom Japan

Silicon Valley/Beijing, Feb. 27 (Jiji Press)--A Chinese law enforcement official attempted to abuse ChatGPT to influence public opinion and attack Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, U.S. artificial intelligence powerhouse OpenAI has said in a report.

According to the report featuring case studies of malicious uses of AI that was released on Thursday by OpenAI, the Chinese official asked ChatGPT in mid-October last year to draft a plan to discredit Takaichi.

The official also requested ChatGPT to post and spread negative comments about the prime minister and criticize her political stance on immigration.

ChatGPT rejected the request, the report said.

The individual also asked ChatGPT to edit regular reports on what were described as "cyber special operations" aimed at manipulating public opinion in China and abroad. The operations included plans linked to Takaichi and were believed to be executed without using ChatGPT, according to OpenAI. The company said it banned the account.

