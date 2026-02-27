Japan's Emperor to Attend WBC Game against Australia

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Emperor Naruhito will attend the Japan-Australia game in the first round of the World Baseball Classic to be played at Tokyo Dome on March 8, the Imperial Household Agency said Friday.

The Emperor watched WBC games with Empress Masako at the venue in the Japanese capital's Bunkyo Ward in 2006 and 2009, when he was Crown Prince. It will be his third time attending a WBC game and the first since ascending the throne in 2019.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]