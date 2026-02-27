Ousted Ito Mayor Referred to Prosecutors

Newsfrom Japan

Shizuoka, Feb. 27 (Jiji Press)--Maki Takubo, former mayor of the central Japan city of Ito, Shizuoka Prefecture, has been referred to prosecutors for allegedly violating the local autonomy law over a scandal concerning her academic background, investigative sources said Friday.

A criminal complaint was filed against Takubo on suspicion of multiple violations, including breaches of the public offices election law, the sources said.

Shizuoka prefectural police questioned her on a voluntarily basis in January, and she denied all allegations. She also refused to submit her diploma, citing her right against seizure.

On Feb. 14, the police searched her home in Ito. Materials seized have been analyzed as part of the investigation.

Takubo previously served as a city assembly member and was elected to her first term as mayor in May 2025. She had claimed to have graduated from Toyo University but disclosed in July that year that she had been expelled.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]