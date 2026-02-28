Resona Bank's Chida to Be Promoted to Pres.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Resona Holdings Inc. has said that Kazuhiro Chida, managing executive officer at core subsidiary Resona Bank, will become president of the bank effective April 1.

The appointment announced Friday marks the bank's first change in its presidency in six years.

Chida, 55, will succeed President Shoichi Iwanaga, 60, who will become chairman without the right to represent the bank.

Resona Holdings President Masahiro Minami, 60, will remain in his position.

Chida, who in 1994 joined Asahi Bank, a predecessor of Resona Bank, has extensive experience in sales and recently oversaw branch strategies and housing loan-related operations.

