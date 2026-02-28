France's Macron Planning Official Visit to Japan in April

Newsfrom Japan

Paris, Feb. 27 (Jiji Press)--French President Emmanuel Macron is planning to make an official visit to Japan in early April, a French government official said Friday.

The trip is intended to reaffirm cooperation with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi ahead of the Group of Seven summit to be hosted by France in June.

Macron also hopes to strengthen economic ties between France and Japan in the fields of artificial intelligence, nuclear power, and aviation and space.

If the visit takes place, it will be his first trip to Japan since 2023, when he attended a G-7 summit in Hiroshima.

Among other G-7 leaders in Europe, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer both visited Tokyo in January.

