Failed Centrist Candidates Urge Social Media Measures, Financial Aid

Tokyo, March 2 (Jiji Press)--Japan's opposition Centrist Reform Alliance has held online hearings with its candidates who lost in the Feb. 8 general election, with many calling on the party to strengthen social media measures and increase financial support.

The hearings took place on Saturday, following the party's devastating defeat in the House of Representatives election. Many of the defeated candidates also questioned the formation of the party just before the election.

The Centrist Reform Alliance was formed by the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and Komeito in late January, bringing together then Lower House lawmakers from the two parties.

All 187 defeated candidates fielded by the Centrist Reform Alliance were from the CDP. About 170 of them attended Saturday's hearings.

According to the centrist party's secretary-general, Takeshi Shina, some hearing participants noted that social media greatly influenced the election, urging the party to consider countermeasures and legal regulations. Many participants requested financial support from the party to continue their political activities for the next election.

