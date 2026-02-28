Japan to Prepare for Any Risks over Strikes on Iran

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japan will prepare for any risks so it can take all possible measures after the U.S. and Israeli forces began military strikes against Iran, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said in an X post Saturday.

With the region's situation expected to deteriorate further over a long period, the government will cooperate with related countries to minimize the impact on the economy and security.

On Saturday night, the government held a National Security Council meeting at the prime minister's office, attended by Takaichi, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi and others, to discuss future measures. As an immediate response, the government will work to safeguard Japanese nationals living in the Middle East.

Earlier, Takaichi told reporters at the prime minister's office that she has instructed relevant government agencies to gather information thoroughly. She also ordered them to confirm and ensure the safety of Japanese nationals not only in Iran and Israel but also in such countries as Bahrain, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates and to assess the situation of sea and air routes as potential escape routes.

Takaichi also requested an assessment of the expected economic impact. She declined to provide her evaluation of the U.S. and Israeli strikes against Iran.

