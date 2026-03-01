G-7 Ministers Confirm Cooperation over Iran

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Feb. 28 (Jiji Press)--Foreign ministers of the Group of Seven major powers Saturday confirmed that their countries will continue cooperation to deal with the situation in Iran.

In a teleconference, the United States is believed to have explained the military operations against Iran by U.S. and Israeli forces. Participants in the session included U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi.

According to an announcement by Japan's Foreign Ministry, Motegi explained his country's position of not tolerating Iran's nuclear development. He also emphasized that Japan has "consistently supported" U.S. efforts to find a diplomatic solution to the nuclear issue.

But the announcement did not refer to Tokyo's stance on the military operations.

