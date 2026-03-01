PM Takaichi Left Tokyo after Reports of Strikes against Iran

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 1 (Jiji Press)--Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi left Tokyo on Saturday for a political trip as president of the Liberal Democratic Party after receiving reports of U.S. and Israeli strikes against Iran.

At a news conference in the small hours of Sunday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara defended her decision not to cancel the trip, which has drawn criticism.

Takaichi flew to Komatsu Airport in Ishikawa Prefecture, central Japan, on Saturday evening on a commercial plane from Tokyo's Haneda Airport. She gave a speech in the Ishikawa capital of Kanazawa to support a candidate in the prefecture's gubernatorial election on March 8.

At the beginning of the speech, she said, "I received the first report of the attacks just as I was about to leave for the airport, and just before I got on the plane, (I heard) the U.S. military likely participated."

"I hesitated a lot about whether to get on board," she also said.

