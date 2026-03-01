Japan's Space One Cancels Kairos Rocket Launch

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 1 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo-based startup Space One Co. said Sunday that it has canceled the launch of the No. 3 unit of its Kairos rocket scheduled for the day at Spaceport Kii in Wakayama Prefecture, western Japan.

The space development company said that the decision was made due to unfavorable weather conditions. A new launch schedule has not been determined.

Space One failed in the launches of the No. 1 and No. 2 units in 2024. The launch of the No. 3 unit was originally scheduled for Wednesday but was put off to Sunday because of bad weather.

The Kairos No. 3 rocket, about 18 meters long and weighing about 23 tons, has a three-stage solid fuel engine and a liquid fuel engine for adjustments.

It is set to carry five satellites, including a small one developed by students at Hiroo Gakuen Senior High School in Tokyo. Space One aims to be the first in Japan to put a satellite into orbit with a rocket developed by the private sector alone.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]