Japanese Firms Start Job Seminars for 2027 Graduates

Tokyo, March 1 (Jiji Press)--Japanese companies started job seminars Sunday mainly for university students graduating in spring 2027, with a seller's market continuing due to unabated labor shortages in many industries.

The rapid spread of artificial intelligence technology has also led to intense competition for science and engineering talent.

Many companies started public relations activities targeting job-hunting students, such as job seminars, on Sunday following a request from the government.

But a survey shows that about 30 pct of students have already obtained informal job offers. Critics say that job hunting is starting earlier and that recruitment rules are becoming a mere formality.

Job information company Mynavi Corp. held a job fair in Tokyo for science and engineering students that brought together more than 60 companies, including Honda Motor Co. and air conditioner maker Daikin Industries Ltd.

