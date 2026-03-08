15 Years On: Childhood Vow with Late Friend Inspires Woman to Become Teacher

Newsfrom Japan

Ishinomaki, Miyagi Pref., March 8 (Jiji Press)--In April, 22-year-old Kirara Takahashi will begin work as an elementary school teacher in Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan, honoring a promise she once made with a close friend who died in the massive tsunami 15 years ago.

Now a fourth-year student at Miyagi University of Education, Takahashi was a first grader at Kadonowaki Elementary School in the Pacific coastal city of Ishinomaki on March 11, 2011. She was walking home from school with classmates when powerful tremors from an earthquake suddenly struck.

Gravestones in a nearby cemetery toppled with a thunderous crash. At the suggestion of one of the children with her, the group turned back to the school and then evacuated to higher ground. Takahashi was reunited with her family and spent several days at a neighborhood facility that had been turned into an evacuation shelter.

Some time later, she learned that her best friend from the same class had died in the tsunami. At the time, she says, the news "didn't really sink in."

As she grew older, however, the sense of loss deepened. In 2022, during a visit to her old school, which had been preserved as an earthquake and tsunami memorial, Takahashi noticed a photograph of a box of crayons among the exhibits. They had belonged to her late best friend. Confronted with that image, she felt again, more sharply than before, the painful realization: "I'll never see her again."

