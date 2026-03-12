Senior Officials Recall Challenges as Female Workers in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 12 (Jiji Press)--Two senior public servants recalled challenges for female workers from their own experiences, nearly 40 years after Japan enforced the law on equal opportunity and treatment between men and women in employment in April 1986.

Tokyo Vice Governor Akiko Matsumoto, 60, and Riwa Sakamoto, 53, director-general of the Business Environment Department of the Small and Medium Enterprise Agency, looked back at their struggles balancing work and child care, saying that younger generations should have fun both in working and having families.

Matsumoto joined the Tokyo metropolitan government in 1989. Although the equal opportunity law had taken effect three years before, the law at that time merely stipulated an obligation for employers to make efforts to treat men and women equally in employment and promotion.

It was not until a revision in 1999 that discrimination against women was clearly prohibited under the law.

Matsumoto felt the gap between men and women when she was looking for a job, she says. At that time, job-seeking students would receive thick job information books and send postcards to companies they wanted to work for, in order to ask for more details.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]