Berkshire Stakes in 3 Japanese Trading Houses Exceed 10 Pct

New York, Feb. 28 (Jiji Press)--U.S. investment business Berkshire Hathaway Inc. said Saturday that its equity stakes in three Japanese trading houses including Mitsubishi Corp. had exceeded 10 pct as of the end of 2025.

Berkshire Hathaway's investments in Japanese trading houses are "comparable to our major U.S. holdings in importance and long-term value creation opportunity," CEO Greg Abel said in a letter to shareholders.

The equity stake reached 10.8 pct for Mitsubishi, 10.4 pct for Mitsui & Co. and 10.1 pct for Itochu Corp. Berkshire Hathaway also holds shares in two other major Japanese trading houses Marubeni Corp. and Sumitomo Corp., whose ratios reached 9.8 pct and 9.7 pct, respectively.

The combined market value of Berkshire Hathaway holdings in the five companies stood at 35.4 billion dollars, up some 50 pct from a year before.

In February last year, Abel's predecessor, Warren Buffett, then CEO, indicated that the company would increase its holdings in the five companies beyond the initially set limit of 9.9 pct.

