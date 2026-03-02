Renewable Power Output Curbed in TEPCO Grid for 1st Time

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 2 (Jiji Press)--A group company of Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. has briefly asked renewable power generators, such as operators of solar and wind power facilities, to suspend electricity generation for the first time.

TEPCO Power Grid Inc., which handles electricity transmission and distribution, called for curbing power output between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday as robust solar power supply thanks to good weather and lower-than-expected demand raised the possibility of a power surplus.

The move reduced electricity output by as much as 1.84 million kilowatts at its peak.

A disruption in the supply-demand balance can lead to large-scale power outages.

Japan’s nine other power utilities have previously asked renewable power generators to curb output, but such a request had never been issued before by the TEPCO group, which supplies electricity in a region with high power demand, mainly in the Tokyo metropolitan area.

