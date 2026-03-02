Japan Police to Enhance Security at U.S., Israel-Related Facilities

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 2 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s National Police Agency instructed prefectural police departments nationwide to increase security at U.S.- and Israel-related facilities, following the two countries’ military attacks on Iran.

The agency issued an administrative notice on Sunday, requesting thorough security measures at the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo and U.S. consulates and military bases across Japan, as well as locations linked to Israel and Jewish communities nationwide. Patrols will also be strengthened at facilities related to Iran and Islamic communities.

In light of Iran’s suggestion of retaliation, the police departments will reinforce their security posture by increasing the number of officers deployed, while also working to prevent disturbances or unexpected incidents during potential protests and to strengthen information-gathering efforts.

