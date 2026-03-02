Japan PM Takaichi Urges Diplomatic Solution to Iran Tensions

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 2 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said Monday that she strongly urges Iran to seek a diplomatic solution to the escalating tensions around the country, following the recent U.S.-Israeli attacks.

"Iran's nuclear weapons development can't be tolerated at all," Takaichi told a House of Representatives Budget Committee meeting. "We will strongly urge Iran to stop actions that destabilize the region, including attacks on neighboring countries, and to pursue negotiations and other diplomatic efforts."

"We'll make all necessary diplomatic efforts to help calm the situation as soon as possible," Takaichi said, while refraining from commenting on the military operations against Iran by U.S. and Israeli forces that began on Saturday.

Regarding the safety of about 200 Japanese nationals in Iran, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi told the same meeting, "We have already contacted almost all of them and have not received any reports of harm."

On the around 7,700 Japanese nationals in neighboring countries, Motegi said, "The government is checking on their safety and making preparations for possible evacuations."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]