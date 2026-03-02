Kairos No. 3 Rocket Launch Rescheduled for Wed.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 2 (Jiji Press)--Japanese startup Space One Co. said Monday that it has rescheduled the launch of a Kairos small rocket for Wednesday morning.

The Kairos No. 3 rocket will aim to put five small satellites into orbit. If successful, it will be the first time for a rocket developed entirely by a private company in Japan to achieve this.

Space One had failed to successfully launch the No. 1 and No. 2 rockets.

The launch of the No. 3 rocket was originally scheduled for Feb. 25 and then for Sunday, but both were canceled due to unfavorable weather.

On Wednesday, the No. 3 rocket is slated to take off from the Tokyo-based company’s Spaceport Kii launch site in the western town of Kushimoto, Wakayama Prefecture, during a 20-minute window from 11 a.m.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]