Japan to Evacuate Its Nationals in Israel as Early as Monday

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 2 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will evacuate its nationals in Israel by bus as early as Monday Japan time amid rising tensions in the Middle East, Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said.

"We will refrain from commenting on details such as the exact route and time, as it pertains to the safety of nationals," Kihara said at a press conference.

Japan's Self-Defense Forces are "preparing to quickly deploy personnel to swiftly and appropriately transport nationals," he added.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]