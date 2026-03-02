BOJ's 2 Pct Inflation Target Not Yet Met for Certain: Himino

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 2 (Jiji Press)--Japan's inflation rate cannot yet be said to have certainly reached the Bank of Japan's 2 pct target, Ryozo Himino, deputy governor of the central bank, said Monday.

"While one might broadly assess that it is already close to 2 pct, I feel that asserting that the rate has reached 2 pct for certain may still be premature," Himino said of the country's underlying inflation in a speech in the western Japanese city of Wakayama.

He said that the BOJ's interest rate hikes, including the most recent increase to 0.75 pct last December, have had a limited impact for now, and that "financial conditions are still accommodative."

It is difficult to say for certain whether the December increase was premature, overdue or perfectly timed, and when the next rate hike should come, Himino said.

"Reacting to every fluctuation in the market could lead to the bank being second-guessed by speculators," he said of the BOJ's monetary policy and its impact on markets.

