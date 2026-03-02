Japanese Travel Firms Halt Tours After U.S.-Israel Attack on Iran

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 2 (Jiji Press)--Major Japanese travel companies have canceled Middle East-related tours after the U.S.-Israeli attack on Iran.

According to KNT-CT Holdings Co., its Club Tourism International Inc. subsidiary canceled all tours that were scheduled to depart from Japan between Saturday and Monday and transit the Middle East. About 130 travelers were affected.

The canceled itineraries include trips to Europe routed through Middle Eastern airports. The company plans to handle upcoming tours in light of unfolding developments.

H.I.S. Co. has also canceled multiple tours to or via the Middle East due to flight suspensions.

Nippon Travel Agency Co. has halted some tours after connecting flights in the region were canceled. "For the time being, we will suspend Europe-bound packages that transit the Middle East," a company official said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]