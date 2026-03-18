INTERVIEW: Journalist Calls for More Women to Help Define News Value

Newsfrom Japan

Yokohama, March 18 (Jiji Press)--Risa Akiyama, representative director of the Japan Women Journalists Association, believes more women should be involved in determining what constitutes news value in Japan, so that perspectives different from those of men are better reflected.

"Even when looking at the same facts, men and women may perceive them differently," Akiyama, 59, said during an interview in February. "It is precisely the media, which report news every day, that need to change."

The association, or JWJA, a general incorporated association established in 2024, is working on initiatives including support for the career advancement of female journalists.

Akiyama, now a senior official at the Kanagawa Shimbun, was inspired to help found the association about four years ago, when she was serving as the newspaper publisher's managing editor.

The idea took shape after she attended a meeting of managing editors from newspaper companies and other media organizations. Of the participants from several dozen companies, only two were women--Akiyama among them.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]