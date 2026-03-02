Kyoto Animation CEO Hideaki Hatta Dies at 76

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 2 (Jiji Press)--Kyoto Animation Co. President and CEO Hideaki Hatta died of illness on Feb. 16 at the age of 76, the Japanese animation studio said Monday.

A native of Fukui Prefecture, central Japan, Hatta had led the company since its founding in 1985. The studio is known for such series as "K-On!," "Lucky Star" and "Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya."

In July 2019, an arson attack gutted Kyoto Animation's No. 1 studio in the western city of Kyoto, killing 36 people and injuring 32 others.

Hatta's eldest son, Shinichiro Hatta, succeeded him as president and CEO. The studio said in a statement that while carrying forward Hideaki Hatta's vision, "we remain committed to creating work that can be enjoyed by people all over the world."

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]