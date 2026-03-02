Japan to Launch Mediation Office at Foreign Ministry

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 2 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will establish an office within the Foreign Ministry in mid-March to broker peace in countries in conflict, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said Monday.

The mediation office plan, revealed by the minister at a meeting of the Budget Committee of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament, is part of the coalition accord between the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its partner, the Japan Innovation Party.

According to officials familiar with the matter, final arrangements are underway to set up the office within the ministry's Foreign Policy Bureau.

"Japan needs to engage from the early stage and respond seamlessly, including bringing peace and realizing ultimate recovery and reconstruction," Motegi said regarding proliferating conflicts worldwide, such as the latest U.S.-Israeli attack on Iran.

He made the remarks in response to a question from JIP co-leader Fumitake Fujita.

