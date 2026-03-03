Stricter Screenings Halve Japan Driver’s License Conversion Pass Rates

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 3 (Jiji Press)--The pass rates for tests required to convert driver’s licenses issued abroad to Japanese ones fell by more than half following the introduction of stricter screenings last October, the National Police Agency said Monday.

In the final quarter of last year, 27,354 people took a written knowledge test on traffic laws, of whom 11,716 passed, bringing the pass rate to 42.8 pct. In the practical driving test, 3,041 out of 23,245 applicants passed, for a pass rate of 13.1 pct. The rates dropped from 92.5 pct and 30.4 pct, respectively, in 2024.

The NPA acknowledged the impact of stricter screenings and said it will continue to ensure that applicants have sufficient knowledge of traffic rules and driving skills.

In October, the NPA introduced stricter screenings in response to a sharp increase in applicants and the growing number of traffic accidents caused by foreigners.

The NPA increased the number of questions on the written test, previously criticized as being too easy, by fivefold to 50, and raised the passing score from 70 pct to 90 pct. It also introduced a stricter grading method for the practical driving test.

