Japan Oil, Gold Futures Rise amid U.S.-Israel Attacks on Iran

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 2 (Jiji Press)--Crude oil and gold futures in Japan rose sharply on Monday, driven by concerns over the Middle East situation following the U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran.

With Japan importing 90 pct of its crude oil from the Middle East, investors rushed to buy oil futures due to supply-related concerns.

On the Tokyo Commodity Exchange, the key Dubai crude oil futures contract for August delivery surged to 70,540 yen per kiloliter, up 4,810 yen from last week's close and ending above 70,000 yen for the first time in about a year.

Meanwhile, gold is widely acknowledged as a safe-haven asset. On the Osaka Exchange, the gold futures contract for February 2027 delivery closed at 28,111 yen per gram, up 1,071 yen, after briefly rising by over 1,100 yen.

"The attack was larger than expected, and we're seeing conflicting news reports on a Strait of Hormuz blockade," said Yuki Takashima, an economist at Nomura Securities Co.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]