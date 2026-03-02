Japan Evacuates 5 Nationals from Israel to Jordan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 2 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Monday that it has evacuated five Japanese nationals from Israel to Jordan following the latest U.S.-Israeli attack on Iran.

According to Japan's Foreign Ministry, about 1,000 Japanese nationals are in Israel. Of them, five left the Israeli capital of Tel Aviv on a bus bound for Amman, the capital of Jordan. This was the first evacuation involving Japanese citizens since one in June last year amid a clash between Iran and Israel.

The Japanese government is preparing to help its nationals wishing to leave Iran as well.

Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said at a parliamentary meeting that Tokyo is in contact with nearly all of the roughly 200 Japanese nationals currently in Iran.

"We have not received information that they have been harmed in any way," he added.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]