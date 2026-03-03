Ruling Bloc Seeking to Wrap Up Lower House Budget Debates March 13

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 2 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling bloc on Monday proposed holding a question-and-answer session at the House of Representatives Budget Committee on March 13 to wrap up the chamber's discussions on the government's draft fiscal 2026 budget.

The coalition of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its partner, the Japan Innovation Party, made the proposal at Monday's meeting of the board of the committee of the lower chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament.

Using his authority, Tetsushi Sakamoto, chair of the committee, decided to conduct on Wednesday-Friday a review of spending planned by each ministry and agency under the draft budget for the year starting next month.

The ruling camp is accelerating efforts to secure the early passage of the budget bill through the Lower House as Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, who heads the LDP, is seeking its enactment within the current fiscal year.

But the opposition camp is criticizing the coalition's moves, saying, "It's effectively a call for a vote on the budget."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]