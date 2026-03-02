Japan Calls for "Diplomatic Solution" on Iranian Situation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 2 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Monday urged Iran to seek "a diplomatic solution, including through negotiations," following the U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran and Tehran's retaliatory attacks.

She stopped short of expressing her views, however, on the U.S. involvement in the attacks.

"Our country's unwavering position is that Iran's development of nuclear weapons is absolutely unacceptable," Takaichi said at the day's meeting of the House of Representatives Budget Committee. She also urged Iran to stop "actions that destabilize the region, including attacking neighboring countries."

On the United States attacking Iran first, Takaichi said, "I don't have in-depth information, including whether the attack was for self-defense, so I'll refrain from making a legal evaluation."

Japan has developed a long-term friendship with Iran. Meanwhile, the United States is Japan's only full-scale ally. Adding to the significance of the United States to Japan is Takaichi's envisaged meeting with Trump on March 19 during her first U.S. trip since becoming prime minister last October.

