Japan Urges Iran to Ensure Strait of Hormuz Safety

Tokyo, March 2 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi on Monday called on Iran to ensure safety in the Strait of Hormuz, which has been effectively shut down in the wake of the U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran.

He made the request at a meeting with Iranian Ambassador to Japan Peyman Saadat.

At the same time, Motegi told the ambassador that Iran's nuclear weapons development can never be acceptable, adding that Tehran should stop actions that destabilize the Middle East, including attacking neighboring countries.

At a separate meeting with Israeli Ambassador to Japan Gilad Cohen, Motegi conveyed Tokyo's serious concern over the deteriorating situation in the region.

Japan is ready to make every diplomatic effort to help calm down the situation as early as possible, he also said.

