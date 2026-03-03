Japan Expert Panel OKs Daiichi Sankyo's MMR Vaccine

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 3 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese panel of experts gave the green light on Monday for the health minister to approve the production and sale of Daiichi Sankyo Co.'s vaccine for measles, mumps and rubella.

If approved by the minister, the vaccine, primarily for children, will be the sole MMR vaccine available in Japan.

MMR vaccines were introduced as part of routine immunizations in Japan in 1989, but they were suspended in 1993 following multiple cases of serious side effects such as aseptic meningitis. In a lawsuit, the government was found partially liable for the death of a boy after vaccination.

The expert panel determined that risks posed by Daiichi Sankyo's vaccine were within acceptable bounds because it did not cause aseptic meningitis in clinical trials and the mumps component it contains has been used overseas.

It also noted that MMR vaccines by other drugmakers have been approved in more than 100 countries and regions.

