2 Unpublished Works by Nobel Laureate Kenzaburo Oe Found

Tokyo, March 3 (Jiji Press)--Handwritten manuscripts of two unpublished short stories written by Nobel Prize-winning Japanese author Kenzaburo Oe (1935-2023) around his 1957 literary debut have been found.

One of the two, titled "Kurai Heya Kara no Ryoko" (Trip from a dark room), is believed to be Oe's oldest known surviving work, the University of Tokyo's Kenzaburo Oe Library said Monday.

After entering the University of Tokyo in 1954, Oe made his literary debut in July 1957 while still a student, with the short stories "Lavish Are The Dead" and "Someone Else's Feet," published in literary journals.

According to the library, the landlord of the lodging where Oe lived as a university student had kept the manuscripts. After a member of the landlord's bereaved family contacted the library last November, it confirmed the manuscripts were authentic.

Kurai Heya Kara no Ryoko consists of 82 pages of 400-character manuscript paper, with some pages missing. The three-part story, written in the first person, has a strong romantic element as it depicts the narrator's journey of escape with a female student.

