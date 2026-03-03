Takaichi Denies Involvement in "Sanae Token" Virtual Currency

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 3 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has denied any involvement in the virtual currency known as "Sanae Token," which is currently being traded.

"There seem to be various misunderstandings, maybe because of the name," she said Monday on her official account on X, formerly Twitter. "I have no knowledge of it, nor has my office been informed about it."

"We have never given any kind of approval," she added, urging caution regarding the virtual currency.

