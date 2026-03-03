Japan Govt May Compile Extra Budget if Iran Conflict Continues

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 3 (Jiji Press)--Japan may compile a supplementary budget for fiscal 2026 if the conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran continues for a prolonged period, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said Tuesday.

"The possibility is not zero if (the fighting) is prolonged," Takaichi said at a House of Representatives Budget Committee meeting on the government's draft fiscal 2026 budget.

The prime minister said the Middle East situation will not lead to an immediate increase in electricity and gas bills, and that the government is not at the stage of deciding whether to extend its subsidies for the utility charges, currently in place for January through March.

Regarding imports of liquefied natural gas that pass through the Strait of Hormuz, the prime minister explained that they account for roughly 6 pct of Japan's total LNG imports. She added that, if any disruption to stable supply were to occur, Japan would respond by securing alternative supplies from other exporting countries or from the spot market.

Takaichi said she will speak frankly about the issue of Iran with U.S. President Donald Trump at a summit slated for March 19.

