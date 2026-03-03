23 Japanese Nationals aboard Vessels in Persian Gulf

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 3 (Jiji Press)--Twenty-three Japanese nationals are aboard four vessels idled in the Persian Gulf as the Strait of Hormuz was effectively closed after U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran, Japanese transport minister Yasushi Kaneko said Tuesday, adding all have been confirmed safe.

Forty-two Japan-linked ships were in the Gulf as of Tuesday, with no reported damage.

Japanese shipping firms Nippon Yusen K.K., Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd. and Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd. have suspended passage through the Strait of Hormuz. They have instructed their vessels in the Gulf to stay in safe waters.

A prolonged closure of the Strait of Hormuz would imperil Japan's energy supplies.

Peace and stability in the Middle East, including energy security, are "of paramount importance" to Japan, Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said at a press conference.

