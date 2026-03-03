Panel to Begin Talks to Regulate Land Acquisitions by Foreigners

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 3 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Tuesday that it will hold the first meeting of an expert panel on Wednesday to examine how to regulate land acquisitions by foreigners amid concerns about opaque transaction purposes.

The government plans to outline related rules by this summer. The panel will hold discussions while referring to regulations abroad.

Panel members include Shigeru Kitamura, former head of the National Security Secretariat, Tetsuro Kuroe, former administrative vice minister of defense, and Akira Morita, professor emeritus at the University of Tokyo.

