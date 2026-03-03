Japan Ruling Camp Targets March 13 Lower House Budget Passage

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 3 (Jiji Press)--Japan's House of Representatives Budget Committee on Tuesday approved a ruling bloc-backed plan aimed at securing Lower House passage of the government's fiscal 2026 budget bill on March 13, despite opposition objections.

At the day's meeting, the committee of the lower chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament, decided by a majority vote with support from the ruling camp to hold regional public hearings on the budget bill in Iwate and Kagoshima prefectures on Sunday and a similar hearing at the Lower House on March 10.

The hearings are needed before putting the budget bill to a vote in the chamber.

According to the secretariat of the Lower House, this is the first time for such a regional public hearing to be held on Sunday.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, the Japan Innovation Party, aim to have the Diet pass the budget before fiscal 2026 starts in April.

