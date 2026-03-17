FOCUS: Japan Coast Guard School Chief Breaks Her Own Glass Ceiling

Newsfrom Japan

Maizuru, Kyoto Pref., March 17 (Jiji Press)--For Azusa Matsuura, the first woman to head the Japan Coast Guard School, one of the biggest obstacles in her career in the male-dominated service was her own self-doubt.

Matsuura assumed the post in April last year at the school in Maizuru, Kyoto Prefecture, western Japan, which trains Japan Coast Guard officers. She rose through the ranks by overcoming challenges in an organization where about 90 pct of personnel are men.

"The glass ceiling was something I had created in my own mind," Matsuura, 59, says, reflecting on her career.

Matsuura had once hoped to become a schoolteacher, but gave up that dream when her father's illness made it difficult for her to continue on to university. Following her high school teacher's advice to become a civil servant, she decided to join the Japan Coast Guard after learning that men and women received equal pay and were assigned the same duties.

After graduating from the Japan Coast Guard School, she was assigned to the patrol vessel Ashizuri at the Kochi Coast Guard Office in western Japan. On her first day aboard, her deck supervisor told her, "I'm an old-fashioned man, and I simply can't accept a woman as a sailor. I'll be hard on you, but bear with me."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]