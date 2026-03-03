Japan Starts Evacuating Nationals in Iran

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 3 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government started evacuating Japanese nationals in Iran by land on Tuesday, following the U.S.-Israeli strikes.

They are expected to arrive in a nearby country Wednesday.

According to informed sources, only some of about 200 Japanese people currently in Iran asked to be evacuated from the country.

On Monday, the government evacuated five Japanese nationals from Israel to Jordan using a bus. It plans to continue evacuation operations if more Japanese nationals want to leave Israel or Iran.

