Japan to Launch Panel on Security Documents in April

Tokyo, March 3 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is considering establishing an expert panel in late April toward revising its three key national security-related documents by the end of this year, informed sources said Tuesday.

The panel is expected to discuss new numerical targets for boosting defense spending and strengthening combat sustainability.

Based on the discussions, the government plans to draft outlines as early as this summer for a bill to update the three documents, government and ruling party officials said.

Experts on defense and security policies, cybersecurity and space will take part in the panel. They are likely to discuss responses to threats from China and ways to deal with new forms of warfare, such as the massive use of drones.

The government will move forward with the revision of the three documents, including the National Security Strategy, after taking into account proposals to be compiled by the ruling Liberal Democratic Party around Japan's Golden Week holiday period from late April to early May.

