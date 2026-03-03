Japan Govt Asks Tokyo Island to Accept N-Waste Site Survey

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 3 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry on Tuesday asked for a "literature survey" for selecting a final disposal site for highly radioactive waste from nuclear plants to be conducted on Minamitorishima, a remote Tokyo island in the Ogasawara chain in the Pacific.

A senior ministry official visited the Ogasawara village office on Chichijima, another island in the chain, and submitted a written request to Mayor Masaaki Shibuya.

"I'll make a decision based on the voices of our residents and the village assembly," Shibuya said.

If realized, Minamitorishima, which is part of the Tokyo village, would be the fourth site in Japan to accept a literature survey, after the town of Suttsu and the village of Kamoenai, both in the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido, and the town of Genkai in the southwestern prefecture of Saga.

It was the first time for the Japanese government to go ahead and ask for such a survey to be conducted without local governments requesting such a move first.

