Iran's Ambassador Asks Japan to Confront U.S.-Israeli Attacks

Tokyo, March 3 (Jiji Press)--Iranian Ambassador to Japan Peiman Seadat said Tuesday that he has asked Japan to "decisively confront" the latest U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran together with the international community.

Seadat made the request during his meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi on Monday, calling the attacks "outrageous violations of international law and the U.N. Charter," the ambassador said at a press conference in Tokyo.

Also describing the attacks as a "war crime" and "genocide," Seadat said, "Failure to respond decisively to such conduct of aggression will not only embolden its perpetrators but will also inflict lasting and irreparable damage on the foundation of the international legal order for decades to come."

The U.S.-Israeli attacks killed Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. This was a "terror act," Seadat said, adding, "Our defense will continue until aggression is stopped."

Seadat defended Iran's blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping route for crude oil, saying, "Any country that faces an existential threat will not hesitate to use its geopolitical capacities and leverages."

