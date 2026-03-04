KDDI to Launch Code Payment Service in South Korea

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 4 (Jiji Press)--KDDI Corp. said on Tuesday that its smartphone code payment service will become available in South Korea, starting early this month, to accommodate Japanese tourists.

South Korea will be the first overseas market for the Japanese wireless operator's "au Pay" smartphone payment service. The company plans to gradually expand the service to Southeast Asia and other regions.

KDDI said that au Pay will be accepted at more than 300,000 stores in South Korea, including convenience stores, tax-free shops and restaurants, that use paybooc, a code payment service in the country.

Users will not need to exchange currencies, and the balance and real-time exchange rate display will help them see how much they are actually spending.

To use the service in South Korea, identity verification will be required in Japan beforehand.

