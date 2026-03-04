Motegi Seeks Cooperation from Oman for Strait of Hormuz Safety

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 4 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi has asked his Omani counterpart, Sayyid Badr bin Hamad al Busaidi, for cooperation to ensure the safe passage of vessels through the Strait of Hormuz and the safety of Japanese nationals in the Middle East.

Motegi made the request in a telephone meeting on Tuesday. The Omani foreign minister responded that he wants to work with Japan to help calm the situation in the region.

The Japanese top diplomat said in the phone call that he appreciated Oman's mediation of talks between the United States and Iran prior to the U.S.-Israeli attack on Iran. He explained that Japan is strongly urging Iran to cease its development of nuclear weapons and attacks on neighboring countries, and to pursue a diplomatic resolution.

The Omani foreign minister also emphasized the importance of a diplomatic resolution through dialogue.

The Strait of Hormuz, a chokepoint in a key trade route, is located to the north of Oman.

